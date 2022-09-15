Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (third from left) pays his final respects to Tun S. Samy Vellu at his residence in Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The country lost a great leader today with the passing of former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu at the age of 86, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the late Samy Vellu previously succeeded in uniting the Indian community in Malaysia, apart from championing the fate of the community.

“We have lost a great leader. Tun Samy Vellu has been considered the ‘father of unity’ for the Indian community.

“When Tun Samy Vellu was the president of MIC, he managed to unite the Indian community in Malaysia and always championed their interests including in terms of economy and others. The country has lost a great leader today,” he said when met after the Semarak Patriotik IPT 2022 at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

Samy Vellu died at his residence here, around 7 this morning.

His death was confirmed by former MIC president Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam.

Samy Vellu who led MIC from 1981 to 2010, was one of the longest serving leaders in the Cabinet, which is about three decades, starting as public works minister in 1979. — Bernama