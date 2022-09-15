Abdul Hadi said during Pakatan’s tenure as the federal government, Malaysia’s plural society fractured and more negativity emerged compared to Barisan Nasional’s time in administration. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has claimed today leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) were openly “faithless” and “lack morals” through their association with those who were corrupt.

Abdul Hadi made the comments to justify why his Islamist party rejected any form of partnership with the coalition.

The Marang MP also went as far as to state PH comprised those who switched parties on unprincipled grounds and practised “revenge politics” through the issuance of open statements that threatened the country’s administration and disrupted the judiciary.

“Moreover, in PH, there are those who are clearly anti-Islamic, threatening the monarchy, the nation’s pillar, and the foundations of the Federal Constitution, especially on Islam as the religion of the federation.

“In fact, there are also those who fanatically hate the Malays and Bumiputeras, without realising that the existing rights of other religions and various races have been sufficiently provided for,” he said in a Facebook post.

He did not provide any names to back up his claims.

Abdul Hadi said this was evident during PH’s tenure as the federal government, during which Malaysia’s plural society fractured and more negativity emerged compared to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) time in administration.

He said PH was unable to uphold justice for the people even though the names of two component parties included the words ‘justice’ and ‘trust’, adding that PAS had rejected the coalition’s invitation to join forces prior to the 14th general election from the get-go.

Abdul Hadi said, based on his personal observation, PH’s approach towards the government machinery and the people was disrespectful and worse than BN’s weakness which contributed to its downfall.

“PAS is not ready to enter PH’s big tent because the party cannot fully trust the coalition to stamp out the corruption and disease that festered under BN, which contributed to its downfall.

“This is because internal figures have become the source of the corruption and have passed on their corrupt traits to younger leaders.

“Therefore, PAS rejects PH because its governance was like a tree without firm roots. That very reason is why power can be easily removed,” he said.