Azam Aris, former editor-in-chief of The Edge, is pictured at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate's Court September 13, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The attorney general owes a public explain as to why criminal defamation charges were pressed against the fourth estate for news reports concerning the reputation of corporate figures, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said today.

The federal Opposition lawmaker was questioning the involvement of the public prosecutor in yesterday's charging of an editor with local business paper The Edge, pointing out that the case used public money.

He suggested that any defamatory dispute involving the reputation of businessmen and their companies could be resolved through a civil suit rather than a criminal one.

"As much as we acknowledge that the AG has prerogative to exercise his discretion, to institute or discontinue any proceedings for an offence, other than proceedings before a Shariah court, a native court or a court-martial, he is duty bound to explain to the public about his decision to use criminal defamation with taxpayers’ money when it is the reputation of a corporate figure and public listed companies that is involved," Lim said in a statement.

"The AG should also explain, moving forward, does that mean that any defamed individuals and commercial entities can now lodge police reports and expect criminal defamation action by the AG?” he asked.

Lim's call for an explanation follows on the heels of yesterday's public request from The Edge Group publisher Datuk Ho Kay Tat for the authorities to justify the criminal charges against the paper's former editor-in-chief Azam Aris over a businessman’s claim of defamation from two articles on penny stock manipulation published in 2020 and 2021.

Azam stepped down as editor-in-chief last November and now holds the position of editor emeritus, as described by Ho in a statement yesterday.

Azam claimed trial to two counts of criminal defamation at the Magistrates Court against a Malaysian businessman and four firms in the offending reports.

Another editor at The Edge, M. Shanmugam, was also named in the complaint but is currently abroad and will be charged when he returns to the country.