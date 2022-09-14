According to an MACC source, they were arrested on suspicion of bribery in order to obtain approval for an application to own approximately two hectares of government land in the Kinta district. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 14 ― Two men and a woman have been remanded for seven days to assist a probe because they are suspected of being involved in a corruption case involving RM400,000 in relation to the approval of an application to own government land.

The 30-year-old woman who is an administrative assistant of a Lands and Mines Office and the two men, aged 41 and 50, who are directors of a company, arrived at the Magistrate's Court here at 10.30am today dressed in orange Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lock-up clothes.

The remand order starting today until next Tuesday was issued by Magistrate Noor Hafiza Ishak to assist the investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to an MACC source, they were arrested on suspicion of bribery in order to obtain approval for an application to own approximately two hectares of government land in the Kinta district.

MACC Perak director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad when contacted said further investigations were ongoing to find out if there were any others involved in the case. ― Bernama