Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at her office in Petaling Jaya August 18, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) want to meet with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership on an official basis so they can align their goals and aspirations for the 15th general elections (GE15).

Muda deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz in a statement today said the party had received severe criticism ever since it announced its alliance with PH and wanted to set the record straight by having an official meeting.

Amira said it should not come as a surprise that Muda plans to work with PH as they had done so in Johor where she said she learned a lot from veteran politicians like former defence minister Liew Chin Tong and Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“Despite all the work we have done together I can understand the public’s trepidation and doubts from our friends in PH of our intentions. When forming a new alliance, a lot of questions will always be raised.

“That’s why the leaders of Muda are ready to have an official meeting with PH so we can discuss and disseminate all our issues together. My colleagues in Muda and I want to make sure that before we head into the election the public knows what the Opposition’s offer is,” she said.

“Muda hopes our alliance will not only grow for GE15 but that we continue to fight for the public’s rights in the future,” she added.

Several days ago, it was reported that some within PKR ranks have said they are reluctant to accept the Muda as part of the PH coalition for GE15.

News portal The Malaysian Insight reported that PKR Youth leaders and members were particularly wary after what transpired in the Johor state election.

They are said to hold Muda responsible for the defeat of the Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim-led party in Larkin, which the latter had been confident of capturing. The seat went to Umno.