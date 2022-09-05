Placards urging the Selangor state government to revoke the degazettement of Bukit Cherakah at IDDC, Shah Alam, July 16 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — The Selangor government will carry out the degazettement of Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve to avoid the risk of legal action by companies with interests in the property.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said they would continue with the gazettement notice to complete the degazettement process that was halted around 2006.

“If the government does not go through with it, it will be faced with a lawsuit as those companies will lose their business opportunities approved by the former state executive council,” he told the media after attending the Yayasan Selangor Education Synergy 2022 programme here today.

The state subsidiary that had an interest in the property will be asked to not continue with their development except if it involved public interest, such as the construction of roads or cemeteries.

“But if it involves private companies, we can’t do anything because it was a decision by the previous government. We don’t have any avenue except to be prepared to pay compensation,” he said following a report by a local daily that the forest reserve had been degazetted a total of 22 times since 1924.

On the proposed alignment of the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project that allegedly will affect 90 houses in Taman Kencana, Ampang without the knowledge of the state government, Amirudin said the matter would be brought to the Economic Action Council.

“The matter needs to be discussed with the state government because the alignment needs to be determined by the state government beforehand as it involves land appropriation.

“I am sure the matter will be brought to the Economic Action Council for us to consider the alignment and its impact and problems,” he added. — Bernama