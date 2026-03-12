KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Claims that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is finished are completely unfounded, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Speaking at an iftar event with media practitioners last night, he explained that disciplinary actions such as suspensions and membership terminations were intended to resolve internal party issues, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“Many may have been following developments within Bersatu, but it is incorrect for anyone to predict that the party is dead. Far from it. Alhamdulillah, the measures we have taken not only held those who committed political missteps accountable through the Disciplinary Board, but also addressed internal improvements in the party,” Muhyiddin said.

He added that some party leaders had announced the dissolution of their divisions, when in fact only the Supreme Leadership Council (Majlis Pimpinan Tertinggi, MPT) has the authority to do so.

“Statements made by certain parties are therefore inaccurate, seemingly intended to suggest we are facing problems,” he said.

Muhyiddin also expressed confidence that Bersatu, as part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, could resolve its internal issues independently. He highlighted the swift steps taken to reorganise leadership at state and divisional levels following recent gaps, led by Datuk Radzi Jidin and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a related development, he said a joint secretariat will be formed to strengthen Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat (IPR), comprising secretaries-general from more than 10 parties under the newly established coalition.

“As one of PN’s deputy chairmen, I will bring this matter to the Supreme Council for consideration on how our cooperation should be structured. This is not limited to the loosely connected parties already in place, but specifically to prepare for the upcoming elections. Among considerations may be whether IPR joins PN directly or forms an electoral pact during the election,” he added.