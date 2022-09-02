Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks at a press conference after attending a Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication (BMTKM) programme briefing session in Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi September 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 2 — The issue of the delay faced by 16 localities involved in the first phase of the Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication (BMTKM) programme will be resolved next week before the implementation of the second phase, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the first phase of BMTKM involving 2,200 heads of households (KIR) in the remaining 64 localities is running smoothly, where the KIR are undergoing training and related courses including cooking, sewing and operating a business.

Mustapa said the programme could not be implemented in the 16 localities due to the suitability of the project proposals, unreasonable costs and time-consuming project duration.

“...if they operate a barber shop, we will provide equipment which will allow them to generate fast income,” he said at a press conference after attending a BMTKM briefing session in Tanjung Sedili here today.

Also present was the National Unity Minister and Kota Tinggi MP, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Mustapa said as of August 15, a total of 134,853 hardcore poor KIR was recorded in this country and the government is targeting that those involved in the BMTKM programme can get out of hardcore poverty by the end of 2025.

“The experience in implementing the first phase of BMTKM will be used to improve all aspects of this programme to ensure that its implementation achieves the objectives that have been set, including close monthly monitoring by district officers, village heads and MPs,” he said.

Mustapa said the first phase began in June this year involving 2,500 KIR in 80 localities while the second phase will include 100 localities with the involvement of 5,000 hardcore poor KIR across the country.

He said 15 additional localities each in Sabah and Sarawak as well as 10 localities in Kelantan will be included in the second phase of the BMTKM.

BMTKM is aimed at achieving zero hardcore poverty by the end of 2025, as outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan. — Bernama