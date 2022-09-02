DHPP Chief N. Balasubramaniam delivers his speech during the PAS Supporter Congress here at Ghandhi Hall, Sungai Petani September 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 2 — The non-Muslim PAS Supporters Congress (DHPP) has today demanded the Islamist party to field three Parliament and 12 state assembly (DUN) candidates from the wing in the 15th general election (GE15).

Its chief Senator N. Balasubramaniam said DHPP is ready to present its candidates and will be waiting for the party’s top leadership to assess and field them in suitable seats.

"We are ready and have applied to PAS for three parliament and 12 DUN seats.

"We will focus and see if there are suitable (seats) and we will follow through,” he told the media after the launch of DHPP convention at Gandhi Hall here.

Balasubramaniam however did not disclose where the requested seats are.

He added that the wing has also been reinforced with new members who are capable of working and boosting PAS’ image.

"We now have 65,011 members in Malaysia including Sabah and Sarawak,” he claimed.

Balasubramaniam was the lone DHPP candidate in a Federal seat in the last general election.

He lost the Bentong seat to DAP’s Wong Tack and fell behind MCA’s Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, garnering only 5,706 votes compared to more than 20,000 votes each for the duo.

Several other DHPP candidates also lost in the state assembly seats in Penang, Selangor and Johor.