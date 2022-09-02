PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari speaks during a press conference at the Raia Hotel and Convention Centre, Alor Setar September 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the request for 50 per cent of candidates to come from its wing for 15th general election (GE15) was rhetorical in nature, with the wing to table a motion of only 30 per cent representation in its full Muktamar (annual congress) tomorrow.

He said that though the motion debated today saw the numbers changed to 50 per cent, the idea originated from the wing’s officiating speech by deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s speech.

"That is not our benchmark, but rhetoric in the debates. We will still put the number 30 per cent in our motion (to the full Muktamar).

"That itself is to accept deputy president’s statement on it,” he told the media at the wing’s Muktamar press conference here today.

Earlier today, PAS Youth allowed a motion to call for 50 per cent of the party’s candidate for the GE15 to comprise youths or those under 40.

Bangi PAS Youth secretary Muhammad Afif Firdaus Nor Fuza, who brought the motion, said that the implementation of automatic voter registration has seen an increase in young voters nationwide, which the party must take advantage of.

Yesterday, PAS Youth said it was ready to showcase the capabilities of its young candidates, with chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari saying the wing is ready to fulfill the party's decision.