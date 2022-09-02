PAS Youth Chief Ahmad Fadhil Shaari speaks to the press during the Youth Conference of the 68th Muktamar Pas (Annual Congress) at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre, Alor Setar September 2, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Sept 2 — PAS Youth, at the 68th Muktamar (annual assembly) here today, approved a motion for 30 per cent of the party’s candidates in the 15h general election (GE15) to come from the wing.

Also making a similar call for 30 per cent women candidate representation was the party’s Dewan Muslimat (women’s) movement during its annual meeting today.

Their requests came ahead of the party’s full Muktamar at the Kedah PAS complex tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters, PAS Youth Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the motion was to ensure more young candidates are featured in line with the implementation of Undi18 that was enforced on Dec 15 last year.

He said although PAS deputy president (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) had already mentioned in his opening speech earlier this morning the idea of 30 per cent young candidates for GE15, the movement opened the matter for debate to gauge the delegates’ reaction.

The challenge now is to ensure the wing meet this call and feature winnable candidates, he said.

Also unanimously passed today was a motion for the party not to engage in any electoral pact discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH), he said.

Meanwhile, Muslimat wing chief Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh said that in GE14, PAS featured 39 women candidates, involving 10 parliamentary and 29 state seats.

She said the wing was now requesting for 30 per cent representation, with candidates to be featured in every state.

Tuan Ibrahim, who also officiated the Muslimat annual meeting, said the party is aware that some 50 per cent of its voter base were women.

In this regard, he was fully supportive of the wing’s call for PAS to nominate more women candidates in GE15. — Bernama