Tan Sri Annuar Musa during a press conference after chairing the committee meeting of the special team at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in Putrajaya, September 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — The ceiling price of a five-kilogramme bottled cooking oil will be reduced to RM33.50 from RM34.70, from September 8 to October 7, said chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Cooking oil sold in three kg bottles will be reduced to RM21.10 from RM21.70, two kg bottles from RM14.70 to RM14.30 and one kg bottles from RM7.70 to RM7.50, he said.

"The reduction is based on the price of crude palm oil (CPO) in August which was RM4,169 per metric tonne,” he told a press conference after chairing the special task force meeting here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh. — Bernama