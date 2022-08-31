KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is seeking the removal of Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, the High Court judge who heard her bribery trial and is scheduled to announce his verdict tomorrow.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed with Malay Mail that an application seeking the judge’s recusal was filed at the High Court here yesterday.

In the application, Rosmah wants Zaini to recuse himself from hearing or making any decision or order related to her bribery trial, as well as any related proceedings or applications.

The wife of convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also wants the court to suspend pronouncement of the trial verdict until her application is decided.

Lastly, she wants a new trial by another judge after Zaini is recused.

Akberdin confirmed that Rosmah's team of lawyers will ask Zaini tomorrow morning to hear the application for his recusal first, before he starts to deliver his decision on whether to convict or acquit Rosmah in the bribery case.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib separately confirmed that the prosecution has received Rosmah’s application when contacted today.

He added that the prosecution will be objecting to this application.

Rosmah was charged in November 2018 with one count of soliciting RM187.5 million and another two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings’ former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin in connection with a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy government contract for rural schools in Sarawak.

But her trial formally started in February 2020.

Hearing concluded in February this year, with 23 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, including Rosmah, testifying during this two-year period.

