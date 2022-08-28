Ng (6th left) and members of the NGOs who lodged the police report. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — Several non-government organisations (NGOs) here lodged reports against PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at Kota Sentosa police station late yesterday morning.

The report was lodged for the authorities to take action against Abdul Hadi for saying non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera are the roots of corruption in the country.

Sarawak Association for People’s Aspiration (Sapa) president Dominique Ng led other non-governmental organisations Dayak Bukit Kelinkang (DBK), Persatuan Adat Asal Bidoyoh Sarawak, Sarawak Dayak Association (Pedas) and SMETAP Society to lodge the report.

When met outside the police station, Ng revealed that more than 10 police reports have been lodged against Abdul Hadi for his derogatory remarks.

“We are strongly against such remarks made by Abdul Hadi. As president of PAS, what he says carry a lot of weight. As such, we want the state government to declare him ‘persona non grata’ and ban him from ever stepping foot into Sarawak. We don’t welcome him here,” he said.

Ng stated that this was to protect Sarawak’s religious freedom and prevent the state’s multi-cultural and multi-racial communities from being poisoned by individuals such as Abdul Hadi.

Ng added that they were also mulling a petition to ban Abdul Hadi as mooted by Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) supreme council member Ben Diomedes. — Borneo Post