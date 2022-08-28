Jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves to his supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Perak Umno chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has said that they kickstart a petition campaign to be sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a bid to free convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

According to Malay daily Sinar Harian, Saarani said that the state party’s liaison board has been asked to issue a circular so that a mass signature collection could be organised among members.

“For Perak we start now, coincidentally Umno is holding a branch meeting, so during the meeting we can collect (signatures),” he was quoted saying.

He reportedly said this in a press conference in conjunction with the Program Mesra with Felda Settlers at Laman Seri Ridzuan today.

Saarani, who is also Perak Mentri Besar, said that the pardon petition for Najib as suggested by Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was not a strange thing.

He said, in the current situation, of course the party supporters who sympathise with Najib’s situation will intend to request for Agong’s permission to grant a pardon.

“So of course, the palace wants to see how many people ask for it,” he added.

Yesterday, it was reported that Zahid said the party would be organising a petition drive to push for Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s royal pardon.

He said all branch and division members would be instructed to participate to show their support for their former president who was incarcerated last week.