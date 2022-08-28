Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for creating history for Malaysia by winning the men’s doubles title at the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo today. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik for creating history for Malaysia by winning the men’s doubles title at the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo today.

Ismail Sabri said the victory was a very meaningful gift for the country in celebrating its 2022 National Day on Aug 31.

“History has been created for Malaysian badminton. Congratulations to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik for being the first Malaysians to emerge as world badminton champions,” he said on his official Facebook page.

In the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, the Malaysians beat Indonesia’s former three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 21-19, 21-14 in 40 minutes. — Bernama