Gerakan President Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on December 4, 2021. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Aug 28 — Gerakan hopes to contest one parliamentary and seven state seats in Negri Sembilan in the 15th general election (GE15), said its president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Lau said these seats are the Rasah parliamentary constituency and state seats of Temiang, Bahau, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Seremban Jaya, Lukut and Repah.

“We know there are many seats where we can contest in especially Chinese-majority areas but we want to focus on constituencies where there is potential to win.

“Leaders must go to their areas and win the people’s support by making early preparations.

“The performance of (prospective) candidates will be monitored by the state Gerakan before the list is sent to the central level for a final decision,” he told reporters after opening the 47th Negri Sembilan Gerakan delegates conference and 35th Wanita and Youth delegates conference here today.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Gerakan chief Choong Vee Hing said the state Perikatan Nasional (PN) had agreed on a 4-3-1 formula for allocation of parliamentary seats.

“Based on preliminary discussions on parliamentary seat distribution, it is four for Bersatu, three for PAS and one for Gerakan, but the actual constituencies for parties have yet to be finalised,” he said. — Bernama