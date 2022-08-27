SERDANG, Aug 27 — In a bid to retain Putrajaya at the next general election (GE15), Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has urged the coalition’s leadership to reconsider talks with Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Barisan Nasional (BN).

Despite the defiant mood of the coalition’s inaugural convention that signalled a reluctance to work with either political rival, he said that a three-cornered fight would risk PN repeating the same mistake seen in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

“We don’t want to use the same recipe, the same formula in the previous Melaka and Johor state elections because we can see what happened then. We don’t want that to happen again.

“If we use the same formula, the same recipe for the next general election, it’s madness if we expect a different outcome.

“I have to say that the best formula for the next general election would be a ‘one on one’ fight.

“Discussions must be held. The top leadership must see which between PH, which governed the country with failed policies, and BN, which has its own baggage, can be our ally,” he said to a muted response.

Previously, PN decided to halt its alliance with BN in the previous Johor and Melaka state elections which saw BN triump at the ballot box on both occasions.

He also said that PH and BN are currently plagued by various issues and at their weakest, and therefore, something that PN should take advantage of.

“Our rival BN, especially Umno, currently has its own liabilities. PH is also currently weak. So rationally the people will choose PN,” he added.

Earlier today, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin predicted BN’s loss in the next general election regardless of when the election will be called.

The five-member PN coalition is marking its second anniversary today.

Some 1,300 delegates from Bersatu, PAS, Gerakan and Sabah-based entities Parti Progresif Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku have gathered at the Malaysia Agro and Exhibition Park here for the coalition convention.