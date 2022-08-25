Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, skidded on the side of the road after being shot twice by an unidentified suspect. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — A man was injured in the chest and arm after being shot in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, here last night.

In the 8.40pm incident in Section 5, the victim, a trader in his 40s, managed to escape and was helped by a security guard in a nearby residential area.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, skidded on the side of the road after being shot twice by an unidentified suspect.

“The victim who suffered injuries to his chest and left arm was taken to a nearby hospital by his family.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder,” he said when contacted today. — Bernama