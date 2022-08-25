Kamarudin was last seen leaving his coffee shop at about 9.20am on Sunday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 25 — A coffee shop owner who went missing on Sunday from his shop in Jalan Sultan Iskandar here, was found safe near the area yesterday.

District police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said in a statement today that Kamarudin Daud, 58, was found by his adopted son at about 5pm.

He said the man told the police that he just wanted to find peace by being alone.

"The man took the train from Ipoh station at 4.08pm to Butterworth and then to George Town and stayed at a hotel.

"On Monday until yesterday, he stayed at the same hotel and during the day he went to the mosques around the hotel area before taking the ferry from Georgetown to Butterworth and returned to Ipoh by train," he said.

— Bernama