PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 will be amended to improve the country’s drone industry by introducing an online drone flight permit application system, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“The proposed amendments will be difficult to implement without an efficient and integrated online system,” he told reporters when officiating at the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operations workshop here today.

“The amendment and introduction of the online system will give exposure to the public regarding the importance of using drones in a controlled and safe manner,” he said.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Chester Voo said when the amendments have been completed, CAAM will introduce an online drone flight permit application system which is the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UTM).

Voo said the UTM system, expected to be completed by October next year, will shorten the period for issuing drone flight permits from 14 days to a day.

“The UTM system will be a platform for drone ownership registration and drone flight permit applications as well as to facilitate the monitoring and investigation process in the event of an unwanted incident during flight,” he said.

He also said the system will also speed up the approvals of drone flight permit applications for use during emergency operations such as natural disasters.

“When the system is ready, it will shorten the time for permits for hobby (purposes) to within a day but if for emergency use, the permit will be ready in two to three hours,” he added.

Since 2020, applications for drone fight permits have been done manually by filling out forms downloaded from the CAAM website before they are sent to the body for approval. — Bernama