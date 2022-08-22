Penang PAS information chief Ustaz Abdul Razib Abdul Rahim said Penang is the stronghold of PH and DAP. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — Penang PAS will focus on working with other Malay-Muslim parties to ensure a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the coming elections.

Penang PAS information chief Ustaz Abdul Razib Abdul Rahim said Penang is the stronghold of PH and DAP.

“So it is important to unite all the Malay-based parties to go up against PH-DAP to stop them from winning,” he said in a statement today.

He said a multi-cornered fight between Malay parties in Penang will only be detrimental for the Malay-Muslim political parties.

“Therefore, the aim for straight fights should be the main agenda in Penang for the 15th general election,” he said.

Abdul Razib said the slogan “Islam Menyatukan Ummah” should be supported by all PAS supporters in pushing for the agenda of uniting all Malay parties in accordance with the party constitution and policy.

“We need the commitment of all Malay parties involved to be able to jeopardise DAP’s rule in Penang while at the same time, ensuring the Malay Muslims here were not sidelined,” he said.

“Penang PAS calls on all parties not to only focus on their personal interests this coming elections but to make sure all Malay Muslim votes can be collated for the harmony and wellbeing of the public,” he added.