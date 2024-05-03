KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Cheerleaders from Team Malaysia Youth All Girl clinched the gold medal in the International Cheerleading Cup (ICC) 2024 recently.

Their win was shared by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh via social media.

According to Yeoh, the girls, aged between 12 and 15 years, won gold for the club level in a competition that was held in Florida, US.

“When we continue to encourage and support our athletes, the results will come! So proud of you girls. Believe in yourself, train hard and celebrate,” she said.

The girls beat fierce competition from teams such as Mexico All Star Youth All Girl (Mexico), Tricolor ECU (Ecuador), and Orion All Stars Youth All Girl (Chile).

They had earlier won third place when competing against other national teams in the 2023 ICU World Cheerleading Championships (WCC).

ICC gathers top cheerleading teams from the world to compete for the coveted title under the Youth All-Girl Median division.

While ICC welcomes club teams globally, the WCC exclusively features national teams.

ICC embraces club-level competition, and WCC showcases the talent of national squads.

Both events celebrate cheerleading's athleticism and teamwork, fostering camaraderie on an international scale, Astro Awani reported.

Congratulatory messages flooded Yeoh's social media page on the win.

Facebook user Sharon Zarsadias said it was an awesome achievement.

“Keep up the amazing work. We are proud of you,” she said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Linda Junit urged the girls to keep it up.

“We Malaysians are proud of you,” she said.