KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — In a two-one majority Federal Court ruling today, a 37-year-old woman born to a Hindu father and a Buddhist mother failed in her final appeal to overturn a Court of Appeal decision to reinstate her as a Muslim.

The two judges who dismissed the woman's ongoing appeal were President of Court of Appeal Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim who chaired the three-judge panel, and Federal Court judge Datuk Abu Bakar Jais.

The sole dissenting judge was Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan.

The woman was appealing against January 13, 2023, two-one majority decision of the appellate court reversing a High Court's previous declaration that the woman is “not a person professing the religion of Islam”.

The woman, identified only as D to protect her privacy, was born to an ethnic Indian father who was Hindu and an ethnic Chinese mother who was originally Buddhist but later converted to Islam.

Her parents had a civil marriage.

On May 10, 2021, D filed an originating summons in the civil High Court in Shah Alam, naming Mais and the Selangor state government as the two respondents.

In her lawsuit, D sought a court declaration that she is "not a person professing the religion of Islam”.

Among the reasons she gave was that her father’s consent was never obtained for her conversion to Islam as a child and that she had never uttered the kalimah syahadah or the declaration of belief for Islam. Her father passed away in 1996.

The other reasons she listed were that the consent of both her father and mother was required for any conversion to take place and her assertion that she was born a Hindu and had only professed and practised the Hindu religion at all times.

On December 21, 2021, the High Court granted D’s application for a declaration that she is "not a person professing the religion of Islam”. It dismissed Mais’ counterclaim to declare D a vexatious litigant.

The High Court had also found her unilateral conversion to Islam at the age of four — in May 1991 — by her Muslim convert mother to be invalid from the start.

On January 17, 2022, Mais filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision which declared D to be not a person professing the religion of Islam.

The Selangor state government also filed an appeal on January 19, 2022.

Both these appeals were heard in September 2022 and decided in January 2023.

