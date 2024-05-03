IPOH, May 3 — Perak Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Zahidi Wan Teh today said that Muslims in the country should refrain from boycotting establishments such as KK Super Mart because the act departs from the concept of Islamic jurisprudence.

According to the Islamic judicial methods, Wan Zahidi pointed out that one of the important pillars in criminal behaviour is the intention and desire to do it, or “alqasdul jinaei” (criminal intent).

He said that this element cannot be proven through “shahadah” (direct evidence), but only by confession or via the “qarainul ahwal” method of proof (circumstantial evidence).

“From the explanation by KK Super Mart and also their open apology plus their explanation to the Malaysia Islamic Development Department, it is clear that motive and intention in this case is unproven.

“Hence, based on Islamic jurisprudence, accusations of insulting Islam against KK Super Mart are unproven,” he said in a statement.

Wan Zahidi also stressed that the principle of universal justice has a sacred position in Islam and it emphasises that justice is upheld and delivered to anyone who is entitled regardless of race.

“When the issue was sensationalised and fomented sentiments of anger and hatred, the way it was handled had strayed far from the principles of Islamic justice for all,” he said.

The controversy involving the KK Super Mart started on March 13 when images of socks sold at one of the convenience store chain’s outlets with the word “Allah” were circulated on social media.

Despite the company’s management apologising, the situation became a heated issue with a nationwide boycott called by Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Previously on March 27, Sultan Ibrahim had expressed his displeasure at the controversy and called for stern action to be taken against those responsible.

Since the incidents, three of the store’s branches namely the outlet on Jalan Satok in Kuching, outlet in Bidor, Tapah and the outlet in Sungai Isap, Kuantan came under fire-bombed attacks.

All three incidents were believed to have been linked to the earlier “Allah” printed socks controversy.

In March, Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, the founder and executive chairman of the KK Super Mart was charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code for deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of others, alongside his wife. Both claimed trial.