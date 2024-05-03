KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 ― Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar announced his resignation as the chairman of the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) Foundation, effective April 30, after serving in the position since August 2021.

Without disclosing the reasons, Syed Hamid informed the board and management of his decision to step down.

“Since I was appointed chairman in August 2021, I have had the privilege of providing guidance and advice to support WIEF through numerous global initiatives and projects focused on knowledge sharing,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hamid noted that WIEF has led an economic agenda centred on fostering a more sustainable future for all, with the foundation's efforts contributing to enhancing multilateral relations among the involved countries.

“It has been a fulfilling journey, and I depart from the foundation with a heavy heart. I extend my deepest gratitude to the board and management, the Malaysian government, governmental and non-governmental bodies, as well as contributors, supporters, and participants worldwide, for the generous spirit of collaboration and support extended to WIEF during my tenure,” he expressed.

He also expressed his hope that WIEF will continue to rigorously uphold its role and success with the transparency and governance that have been diligently implemented.

The WIEF Foundation, the organising body of the annual WIEF event, comprises a board of trustees supported by an international advisory panel and a permanent secretariat based in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama