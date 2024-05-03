TELUK INTAN, May 3 — The housing problem that has plagued 245 families, involving five estates, in Bestari Jaya (formerly Batang Berjuntai) in Hulu Selangor for decades will finally be resolved in the near future.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the government will announce good news next week in relation to these estate workers who had been evicted without a home to live in.

“This programme has existed since 1998, so it has been 26 years that the issue has not been resolved, however, under the Madani government, and thanks to good deeds of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, I have (managed) to discuss with the Selangor menteri besar and Housing and Local Government (KPKT) secretary-general,” he said when met by reporters at the Teluk Intan Parlimentary Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House with the Perak State Local Authority and Fire and Rescue Department here today.

“Next week, we will bring a piece of good news in relation to the long-standing housing problem affecting the 245 families.”

Nga, who is also Teluk Intan member of parliament, said the five estates are Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Gardner, Ladang Sungai Tinggi, Ladang Minyak and Ladang Bukit Tagar.

Earlier, Nga, Nga announced an allocation of RM42.65 million for schools, mosques and surau as well as for the development of the Teluk Intan area, including RM35 million for the bridge construction work from Kampung Bahagia to Bandar Teluk Intan which will start in July.

According to him, the allocation included RM1.7 million for 45 government schools in the Lower Perak district, RM2.5 million for Kampung Bahagia which was turned into a Kampung Angkat Madani and another RM2.5 million for the repair and maintenance of Jambatan Batak Rabit.

He said RM72,000 was also allocated to 24 mosques in the Teluk Intan parliamentary constituency.

Early voting for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election will be on May 7 and polling on May 11. — Bernama