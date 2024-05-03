KANGAR, May 3 — Mastering Artificial Intelligence (AI) is crucial to ensure Malaysians themselves determine the cultural and moral values within this technology.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said if AI is not mastered, the values and morals embedded in it will be determined by those who control the technology, particularly from Western countries.

“In truly understanding and translating what ‘jihad’ (struggles) means in this country, there are several new challenges to face, if we do not master AI and digital transformation, we will lose out.

“(This is) because in all areas of government management, defence, police, immigration, private sector, agriculture, AI will dominate,” he said during his keynote address at the 9th Series of the “Perkampungan Sunnah” programme here tonight.

Anwar said during a recent meeting with Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella, he raised concerns about the possibility of local values, religion, culture and morals being shaped by AI from Western countries.

Satya responded that it was up to Malaysians themselves to master AI technology according to the country’s norms and environment.

“It is like computers in the past, there were those who opposed its use because of pornography, but we found it difficult not to (accept the technology), (we) have to build internal strength to weed out what’s bad.

“It is the same with digital (AI), and the reality faced by Malaysia is this, interest in Mathematics and Science among young Malays has dwindled.

The prime minister said AI mastery cannot be achieved if the people do not have basic Mathematics and Science skills.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin were also present at the event.

The three-day Perkampungan Sunnah programme ends on Sunday. — Bernama