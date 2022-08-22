Mohd Amar said if PAS and Umno could work out an electoral understanding, Pakatan Harapan would not be able to win. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Aug 22 — PAS is still hoping to work out an understanding with Umno to avoid three-cornered fights in the 15th general election (GE15), especially in Kelantan, said PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

However, he said PAS was prepared for any eventuality, including battling it out with Umno in Kelantan.

“If Kelantan Umno insists on going it alone, we just have to deal with it. I have said before that we are prepared for any eventuality. If we have to fight Umno, so be it.

“We are just hoping that this will not happen. We want to reach an understanding to avert three-cornered contests,” he told reporters after a Kelantan Perikatan Nasional (PN) gathering here last night.

Mohd Amar, who is Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said if PAS and Umno could work out an electoral understanding, Pakatan Harapan would not be able to win.

He said in the event of three-cornered fights in Kelantan, PAS was still confident of winning. — Bernama