PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin dismissed rumours that he will be contesting in Putrajaya parliamentary constituency following his frequent appearances in various programmes at the Federal Government Administrative Centre lately.

Radzi who contested in Ketereh parliamentary constituency in Kelantan in GE14 said his presence at the programmes was to fulfil the invitations as they were organised by Education Ministry (MOE).

Radzi, also Bersatu vice president, said Putrajaya was chosen as the location for each programme to facilitate MOE logistics and save time.

“There are so many (MOE programmes) in Putrajaya and we need to find a location near MOE to facilitate movements. This is important.

“From August to September, there are programmes or launches to meet the slots of Bersama Semarakkan Transformasi Pendidikan,” he told reporters after launching MOE’s Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMA): Our Digital Agenda here today.

Recently, Radzi attended several events in Putrajaya among them the Amateur Volley Tournament at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Presint 16 (1) on August 7, Education Transformation Showcase in Alamanda Shopping Centre (August 13 ), Sekolahku Sejahtera: Sepakat dan Selamat programme at SMK Putrajaya 14 (1) (August 18 ), Education Transformation Ceremony on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Empowerment at SMK Presint 18 (1) (August 20) and today the launching of MOE DELIMA at SMK Putrajaya Presint 8 (1).

Since then, there have been talks that Radzi is eyeing the Putrajaya seat for GE15 after losing in GE14 to Ketereh MP, Tan Seri Annuar Musa.

The Putrajaya seat is currently being held by Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor who has been the MP for four terms. — Bernama