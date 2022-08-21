Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said Pahang Perikatan Nasional will form a committee in every parliamentary constituency in the state to coordinate party matters for the 15th general election. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 21 — Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) will form a committee in every parliamentary constituency in the state to coordinate party matters for the 15th general election (GE15), said its chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the formation of these committees would be finalised at a meeting to be held in September.

“About one week after the national PN convention on August 27, Pahang PN will hold a meeting to discuss preparations for GE15 and the appointment of PN parliamentary constituency committees.

“We will pick the chairman and committee members for each of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in Pahang. Preliminary discussions have been held and the meeting will finalise and announce it (appointment),” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after attending a Malaysian Parliament Cross-Party Group Programme — Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Second Chance in Life at a carwash premises here today.

Saifuddin, who is Member of Parliament for Indera Mahkota, said they had reached understanding at the grassroots level on whom to appoint to lead the committees.

“However, the three parties in PN (Pahang) understand that anyone appointed to lead any constituency would not necessarily be picked to contest in that area. The appointment is just to facilitate (party) management,” he said.

He claimed that PN had a good chance of doing well in GE15 in Pahang, judging by the reception received by the party at the grassroots level.

“There is a possibility of the coalition increasing its share of seats. But we know it’s the people who decide and we need to strengthen our machinery and go to the ground,” Saifuddin said.

On today’s programme, he said it was consistent with the eighth objective of SDG, as it provides opportunities for former addicts to work at carwashes to prevent them from returning to their old habit. — Bernama