The victims had been swimming in the river with several other friends when they were swept away at about 3.30pm on Tuesday. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Dept

KUANTAN, Aug 18 — The bodies of two friends who had gone missing after being swept away by strong currents while taking a dip in Sungai Triang near Kerayong chicken market, Bera Tuesday, were found last night and early today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Muhammad Nik Iqmal Shah Ismail, 15, was found at 10.30pm, about 400 metres from where he had gone missing.

He said the body of Muhammad Danial Irsyad Norazlan, 11, was found floating by members of the public at 1.30am, also about 400 metres from where he was last seen.

The bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

The victims had been swimming in the river with several other friends when they were swept away at about 3.30pm on Tuesday. — Bernama