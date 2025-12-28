PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue its engagement sessions with social media platform providers to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations, which will be fully enforced from January 1, 2026, says Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said feedback received from platform providers following MCMC’s engagements to date had been mixed, with some demonstrating a high level of cooperation in addressing problematic content, while others had shown a dearth of commitment.

“There are platforms that are very proactive, but there are also those that ignore complaints or information that we submit,” he said in a special interview with Bernama led by editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, acting deputy editor-in-chief of news services Mohd Shukri Ishak, and executive editor of economic services M. Saraswathi.

Fahmi said that although social media platforms with over eight million users were no longer required to formerly apply for a licence, as previously announced by MCMC, Malaysian laws remained fully applicable to them.

He said this was because the government wanted to ensure that social media platforms operating in Malaysia were fully accountable for the content and activities on their respective platforms.

“We have already given them opportunities… some have complied, while others offered excuses. But the reality is that online crime has not decreased, in fact, it is becoming increasingly worrying,” he said.

He added that cases of online scams had multiplied, along with an increase in sexual crimes against children, misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as deepfakes, and online gambling activities that were proving difficult to curb.

Fahmi also cited international reports indicating that some platforms generated revenue from scam advertisements, raising questions about the responsibility of digital service providers.

“On that basis, and taking into account what is happening in other countries, the government sees justification in defining or deeming all social media platforms as licensed. There is no need to go through a licensing process, but the country’s laws apply,” he said.

Addressing potential resistance from major platforms, including global technology companies, Fahmi said the government could not continue to wait while the number of scam and digital abuse victims continued to increase.

“I still remember that a day before Christmas 2024, a representative of a major platform contacted me and expressed readiness to submit their application, but a year passed without any action. Victims of scams and AI abuse cannot wait,” he said.

In this regard, he emphasised that all platforms with over eight million users must comply with Malaysian laws, with these measures taking effect from January 1, 2026.

Fahmi said the varied approaches of platform providers in operating their services further reinforced the need for a clear accountability framework to protect the country’s digital space.

“I am of the view that all platforms must comply and cooperate to ensure the internet is safe for everyone, especially children and families. This is about responsibility, not merely control,” he said.

MCMC had previously announced that social media platforms and internet messaging services with over eight million users in Malaysia were no longer required to formally apply for an operating licence, but remained fully subject to national laws, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and other related legislation.

Among other objectives, the initiative aims to ensure that platform providers are accountable for addressing illegal content, including online scams, false information, misuse of fake accounts, and crimes involving children, in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen the safety of the country’s digital space. — Bernama