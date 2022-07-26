Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said that the body of the 31-year-old private company employee from Mambau was found by a man at about 1.10pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, July 26 — The body of a local woman who was reported missing three days ago (July 23) was found in the bay area at Batu 1, PD Waterfront, Port Dickson, near here this afternoon.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said that the body of the 31-year-old private company employee from Mambau was found by a man at about 1.10pm.

He said the victim’s younger sister identified the body based on the clothes the woman was wearing before leaving the house three days ago.

“Also on that same day, the victim’s father lodged a police report regarding the disappearance of the woman and her personal belonging were found in her car which was locked in an open area near the Port Dickson District Administrative Complex,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said that the body was taken to Port Dickson Hospital for a Covid-19 test and post-mortem.

Aidi Sham said that the police inspection at the scene of the incident did not find any criminal elements and the case was classified as sudden death pending the results of the post-mortem. — Bernama