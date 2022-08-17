ANKARA, Aug 17 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is on a seven-day state visit to Turkey, visited the FNSS Defence Systems A.S, a leading defence industry player in Turkey.

The king was received by Tukey’s defence minister Halusi Akar and FNSS chief executive Gurol Carmikli. Al-Sultan Abdullah who witnessed a demonstration by the FNSS Defence System was later briefed on the technological defence system developed by the FNSS.

The king was taken on a ride in two armoured vehicles developed by the FNSS.

FNSS has partnered with Malaysian-owned DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies (Deftech) to develop ACV 300 Adnan armoured vehicles in Pekan, Pahang. FNSS is a globally recognised land systems company that specialises in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles as well as combat engineering vehicles, turrets and sustainability solutions.

The armoured combat vehicle which was named Adnan in honour of a soldier (Leftenant Adnan Saidi) who was involved in a war with Singapore during World War II, has been used by the Royal Malaysian Army for almost 20 years.

Malaysia had ordered and received 267 units of the ACV-300.

Turkey’s defence minister and the management of FNSS later hosted a lunch reception for Al-Sultan Abdullah who was accompanied by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Sazali Mustafa Kamal. — Bernama