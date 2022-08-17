It was reported that the boy died believed to be due to a jellyfish sting while bathing at Teluk Nipah beach in Pangkor Island, on Monday at approximately 6.45pm. — Picture from Twitter/University of Sydney

IPOH, Aug 17 — Initial investigations by the Perak Fisheries Department did not find poisonous and dangerous jellyfish which caused the death of a five-year-old French boy in Pangkor Island on Monday.

State Fisheries Department director Noraishah Hashim said the information was obtained from the department’s investigation along the beach of Teluk Nipah in Pangkor Island today.

“Nonetheless, the Fisheries Department will hold discussions with the relevant parties so that they can put up signs warning of the presence of dangerous jellyfish.

“Visitors are also asked to be more careful and not to touch any marine life they come across in the sea or the surrounding area,” she told Bernama and added that the department would be monitoring the area from time to time for safety.

The autopsy conducted at Seri Manjung Hospital found that the cause of death was due to jellyfish envenomation and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama