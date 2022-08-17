Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (right) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, August 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The High Court today found Umno politician Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as having committed contempt of court after he uttered the word “stupid” during court proceedings, but issued him with a final warning without ordering any punishments against him.

This is because Lokman apologised to the court after being found guilty.

High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah decided: “Well, in light of the unreserved apology tendered, this court takes the view the contemnor has purged his contempt. Under the circumstances, the court issues a final warning that this incident is not to repeat itself here and therefore excuses the contemnor and no further action be taken against him.”

MORE TO COME