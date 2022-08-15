Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech at a high-tea event with Malaysian women media practitioners organised by the Malaysian Women Journalists Association in Kuala Lumpur, August 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Budget 2023 that will be tabled in October will continue to place emphasis on the welfare of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it would also take into consideration the country’s readiness in facing the possibility of a more challenging global economic crisis.

“Alhamdulillah, after nearly a year heading the country’s administration, I am happy to see that the nation’s economic performance is now on a firm footing to return to recovery and resilience.

“Last Friday, Bank Negara announced that the Malaysian economy grew 8.9 per cent in the second quarter of this year aided by economic activities which are returning to normal,” he said in his speech during a high-tea event with Malaysian women media practitioners organised by the Malaysian Women Journalists Association (Pertama) here today. — Bernama