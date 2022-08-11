Mohd Nizar, 44, is seen to be fit enough to replace his father if Najib is not eligible to contest in the coming GE15. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, the eldest son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, is likely to contest for in the Pekan state seat as the 15th general election (GE15) looms.

Utusan Malaysia reported that Mohd Nizar will likely contest in the Pekan parliamentary constituency to continue the legacy of the late Tun Abdul Razak there.

However, it has yet to be decided which of the state seats the Pekan Umno Youth chief will contest.

Under Pekan, there are four state seats — Pulau Manis, Peramu Jaya, Bebar and Chini — which were all won by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2018 general election.

According to the report, Mohd Nizar, 44, is seen to be fit enough to replace his father if Najib is not eligible to contest in the coming GE15.

During the Chini by-election on July 4, 2020, Mohd Nizar was one of the names bandied about before Mohd Sharim Md Zain was chosen by BN to contest there.

Najib himself took over from his late father in that parliamentary seat.

Najib was 23 years old when he began his political career, after the death of his father on 14 January 1976.

In GE14, Najib retained the Pekan seat with a 24,859 majority. He secured 43,854 votes in a four-cornered contest in the Pekan parliamentary seat.