In May, Malaysia halted chicken exports due to a limited national supply and domestic price hikes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) will allocate about RM60 million for a large-scale chicken farming project in Kampung Tanjung Seratus in Rompin, Pahang, in an attempt to maintain the nation's food supply and boost its economy.

English daily The Star reported that its Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that the project, handled by Felcra Bhd, aims to supply 600,000 chickens every 35 days, or 3.6 million chickens within its first year of operation.

According to the report, the country needs more than two million chickens per day, or about 62.9 million per month.

“Felcra has engaged experts with the technology for this project.

"In addition, Felcra will also establish areas or sites in other states to increase the country’s chicken supply,” he was quoted saying.

This initiative is done in line with a plan to diversify Felcra's business and venture out from its reliance on the oil palm sector.

He said there are also plans to build quarters for its workers, machinery stores, administrative offices and laboratories on the estimated 20ha project site.

In May, Malaysia halted chicken exports due to a limited national supply and domestic price hikes.

In a Parliament session last Monday (Aug 1), Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said that the poultry industry has recovered and there is currently an oversupply of chickens.

The government has yet to set a date to lift the ban on chicken exports.