An insider said that the Barisan Nasional manifesto includes short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions from aspects including the economy, education and institutional reform. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is reportedly now in the final stages of completing its draft manifesto for the 15th General Election (GE15), with its focus being aimed at the recovery and empowerment of the economy, education and institutional reforms.

A party insider told Utusan Malaysia that the main architects of the manifesto include Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin among others.

“The essence of it includes short-term, medium-term and long-term solutions from aspects including the economy, education and institutional reform,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source said from the perspective of the economy, the BN draft manifesto is targeting inclusive planning and strategies involving the youth of the country. Its focus is on providing employment opportunities, improved economic progress, increasing investment and so on.”

As for institutional reformation, the party is taking into account current events where there are many issues that have not been implemented.

“Now there is the new Anti-Party Hopping Law and there are still many things that have not been done yet. This includes political funding issues as well as separating powers between the attorney general and the public prosecutor,” the source reportedly said.

Opposition party DAP is also currently recalibrating its manifesto with talks on seat allocations with its allies ahead of GE15, according to its secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Loke revised his initial prediction that GE15 will be held this year, as the window of opportunity now was quite limited as it was unlikely that the government would hold the elections soon when it was still addressing the issue of inflation, something which he thinks will take a couple of months at least.