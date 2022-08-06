A man walks by a Barisan Nasional flag during the Chini by-election in Pekan in this file picture taken on June, 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Following Umno’s supreme council meeting on Thursday, Barisan Nasional (BN) has reportedly set a high-level meeting among various component parties for August 15, to assess their preparation for the next general election.

According to news portal, The Star Online, BN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir has already informed the leaders of the coalition parties to block their calendar for the meeting.

The report also quoted an unnamed BN official as describing the time frame for the 15th general election (GE15) as “tight” due to coalition members pushing for it to be held in November.

The official added that the meeting will be held at BN’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, with the purpose of discussing BN preparations for the national polls and getting feedback from coalition leaders.

The source said that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is expected to share an on-the-ground report after his nationwide tours with other BN leaders.

“He is expected to share with us the strengths and weaknesses of the BN at the state level,” said the official.

The official also added that all indications pointed to GE15 being called after Budget 2023 is tabled at the next parliamentary session in October.

“It is understood that the many initiatives from the Budget would serve as a ‘feel good’ factor and BN wanted to capture the sentiments of the electorate.” said the official.

Political parties have been preparing for GE15 after the anti-hopping Bill was passed in Parliament last week, with PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli saying yesterday that “the party would be in trouble if the candidate list is not settled by September”.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has the prerogative to call for an election anytime although the next general election is not due until September 2023.