JOHOR BAHRU, July 10 — The Election Commission (EC) has urged employers to grant a reasonable period for employees who are registered voters to fulfil their responsibility in the 16th Johor State Election on Saturday.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus said the commission had taken note of public concerns that some employers might not allow their workers sufficient time to cast their ballots.

He reminded employers to comply with Section 25 of the Election Offences Act 1954 to ensure employees who are registered voters are able to exercise their rights as citizens.

“Employers are not permitted to make any deduction from wages or other remuneration, nor impose any penalty on workers for fulfilling their voting responsibilities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Khairul Shahril said any employer who directly or indirectly refused to grant a reasonable period for voting or prevented an employee from casting a ballot committed an offence under the law.

He said upon conviction, an offender may be fined up to RM5,000, imprisoned for up to one year or both, and hopes that employers would give their full co-operation to ensure a smooth voting process and encourage a high voter turnout in the election.

A total of 172 candidates are contesting 56 seats in the 16th Johor State Election.

For the latest news on the election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama