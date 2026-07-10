BATU PAHAT, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to resolve the long-standing problems of dilapidated health facilities and water supply disruptions affecting residents in Rengit, saying basic infrastructure must reflect Johor’s status as a developed state.

He said access to healthcare facilities and clean water were basic rights that should never be neglected and must be addressed without delay.

“We want clinics to treat sick people, not clinics that are themselves in poor condition,” he said at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) ‘Serumpun Kasih Sejiwa Harmoni Grand Finale’ programme for the Rengit constituency here last night.

The programme was one of three campaign events attended by Anwar in Johor last night in support of PH candidates and election machinery ahead of polling for the 16th Johor state election on Saturday.

Also present were Sri Gading MP and Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, and PH candidate for the Rengit seat Yazid Abu Bakar.

Anwar said basic necessities such as water supply, housing, education and healthcare facilities must remain the government’s top priorities.

He also reminded government officials and community leaders to discharge their responsibilities with integrity and not abuse their positions for personal gain.

The prime minister urged voters to elect representatives aligned with the Federal Government to ensure development initiatives could be implemented more efficiently and effectively.

For the state election, PH is contesting all 56 seats, comprising 20 candidates from PKR, 19 from Amanah and 17 from DAP.

A total of 172 candidates are contesting in the election.

For the latest updates, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama