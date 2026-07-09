PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found no evidence of any suspicious fund transfers or financial transactions involving former Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad over allegations that he received RM53 million in bribes linked to the transfer of three elephants – Dara, Amoi and Kelat (DAK) – to Japan.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said preliminary checks through the Cash Threshold Report (CTR) and Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) confirmed that no suspicious financial transactions involving the former minister or companies linked to him had been detected.

“Based on investigations conducted so far, there is no evidence of any fund transfers or suspicious financial transactions involving the former minister or companies associated with him.

“However, investigations are continuing into four identified suspects, particularly in relation to financial and banking analyses,” he told a press conference here today.

Abd Halim said the four suspects comprise a former civil servant, a serving civil servant, and two company owners, while 19 witnesses have been called in to assist with the investigation. — Bernama