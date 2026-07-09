SHAH ALAM, July 9 — Police believe that an unresolved grievance toward an acquaintance led a Form Three student to stab a classmate at a secondary school in Banting, Kuala Langat, last Monday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar clarified that initial investigations rule out bullying as a motive, Bernama reported.

This conclusion follows recorded statements from several witnesses and 10 students whose names had appeared in a note that went viral on social media.

Speaking at a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters today, Shazeli noted that other contributing factors include severe stress experienced by the 15-year-old suspect.

“I ask that the investigating officer be given the opportunity to conduct a full investigation so that a proper conclusion can be reached. That was only the result of the initial investigation so far,” he said.

The police have uncovered a troubled history for the suspect, acknowledging a report that she had attempted to jump from a school building last year. Authorities are currently cross-checking this with counselling experts she had previously consulted.

Further details reveal that the suspect had not attended school for eight months, having been home-schooled due to health issues. Police also confirmed the suspect holds a persons with disabilities (OKU) card, indicating autism.

Regarding the breach of school security, Shazeli explained that the suspect arrived via e-hailing vehicle and entered the compound through the front gate while it was open for other vehicles and pedestrians.

He stressed that this did not stem from negligence on the part of the school.

The suspect reportedly purchased the knife used in the attack online and carried it into the school in her backpack.

As for the victim, Shazeli confirmed the student is currently in stable condition and recovering in the hospital.