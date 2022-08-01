Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference on the launch of DAP’s GE15 fundraiser ‘Langkah Sheraton NFTs’ at Theatre Impian, Plaza Bukit Jalil August 1, 2022. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is currently recalibrating its manifesto in tandem with talks on seat allocations with its allies ahead of the next general election (GE15).

The Seremban MP also mentioned that cooperation with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will continue but that DAP would leave it to the latter to decide if it is willing to join PH as the fifth member of the coalition after DAP, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), United Progressive People of Kinabalu (Upko).

“Of course, we have definitely started to talk to coalition component parties on seat allocations and our manifesto and it is important to ensure that we coordinate our campaign before going into GE15,” he said during the launching of DAP’s “Langkah Sheraton” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) fundraising project at Theatre Impian, Aurora Place at Bukit Jalil here.

Further commenting on the alliance with Muda, Loke said that both parties have worked together as the Opposition in Parliament and during the previous Johor state election.

Earlier today, DAP launched fundraising project for the party’s GE15 campaign via its “Langkah Sheraton” NFT project where 8,888 designs will be up for grabs.

Previously, Loke predicted that the next general election will be held next year despite pressure from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to dissolve Parliament as soon as possible.

Loke further said that the window of opportunity now was quite limited as it was unlikely that the government would hold the elections soon when it was still addressing the issue of inflation, which would take a couple of months at least.