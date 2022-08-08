The index traces price movements of food and beverages served at restaurants and mobile food service providers, as well as short-term lodging prices and events and catering. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Malaysians are paying more to dine out and travel from the April to June period as the Index for Accommodation and Food & Beverage Service Activities increased sharply to 2.7 per cent from the previous quarter, according to data from the Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) this afternoon.

The index traces price movements of food and beverages served at restaurants and mobile food service providers, as well as short-term lodging prices and events and catering.

Prices for these services have jumped by a staggering 4.7 per cent year-on-year, DOSM said in its quarterly report.

The SPPI rose by 1.5 per cent to 111.9 in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, and 0.9 per cent from the previous quarter.

