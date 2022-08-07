The beautiful rice field 'checkpoint' atmosphere of a paddy field is pictured during a media tour of MAHA 2022 in Serdang, July 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 7 — Visitors to the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) will get to see a rice harvesting simulation, being featured for the first time as one of the many attractions at the event which starts tomorrow until Aug 14.

Farmers' Organisation Board (LPP) director (Engineering Division) Zaipudin Mohamad said the Combine Harvester Simulator was provided to allow visitors to experience harvesting rice by operating the machine.

"It’s like doing a flight simulation., It gives visitors a virtual experience to operate the harvesting machine in the rice field, just like doing it in the padi field.

“We have instructors who will teach how to operate the machine and the yield will be displayed on the big screen of the simulator, as if we were actually in the rice fields harvesting rice," he told Bernama recently.

Apart from the rice harvesting machine, Zaipudin said seven classic machines were also being displayed by LPP at the Mini Machinery Museum to enable visitors to get to have a closer look at the agricultural equipment used by farmers in the era between 1905 to 1957.

The include the Chisel Plow and the Field Marshall tractor (model K4462) which were purchased by the Department of Agriculture in 1905 and 1952, respectively, for use in the clearing of virgin forest area for opening of new agricultural areas.

"The chisel plough is operated by using a100hp 4WD tractor or a bulldozer to pull it. Its purpose is to remove stones and wood stumps, as well as to break and loosen hard and dry soil before normal plowing tools are used.

"As for the Field Marshall tractor, it is used for plowing. The machine is manufactured by Marshall, Sons & Co. of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, from 1945 to 1957," he said.

Zaipudin said a total 40 exhibitors and 15 government agencies are showcasing their respective products at the Machinery Site at the 2022 Maha, which aims to attract 300,000 visitors.

"In the last edition of Maha 2018, the Machinery Site managed to record RM1.8 million worth of sales of various agricultural equipment, especially the mini harvester, " he said.

The Machinery Site is one of the eight agricultural sites at the 2022 Maha, themed 'Food Security for the Future', at the Malaysian Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) here.

Others are the Fisheries Site, Padi Site, Livestock Site, Herb and Vegetable Site, Fruit Site, Pineapple Site, and the Floriculture Site that will color Maha 2022 themed 'Food Security for the Future' at the Expo Park Malaysian Agriculture (MAEPS) here. — Bernama