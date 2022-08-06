Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee attend the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism (Maha 2022) expo at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 6 — Modernisation and smart agriculture are the key game changers to transform the agro-food sector under the National Agro-food Policy 2021-2030 (DAN 2.0) which focuses on new approaches based on modern technology and sustainable development in line with Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

Speaking at the opening of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism (2022 Maha) expo, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said in the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan, the modernisation and smart agriculture agenda is also among the main focus to drive the country’s sustainable, resilient and technology-driven agro-food sector.

“On this matter, the government will give continuous focus to the agro-food sector by improving productivity and ensuring national food security while driving economic growth for the well-being of the people.

“Indeed, the government is developing various initiatives and efforts so that the people could obtain adequate and secure food supply at reasonable prices,” he said.

Maha 2022 was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Ronald said Maha 2022 is offering a network of new business contacts to learn the latest agricultural methods and innovations so that the Malaysian agricultural community can learn and participate in the movement leading the agricultural revolution of the IR 4.0 era which is taking place around the world.

In this regard, he said the selection of the 2022 Maha Theme, “Food Security For the Future” is timely and is in line with the government’s commitment to continue focusing on the agenda of strengthening the country’s food security.

He said the main objective of organising Maha is to promote the agro-food sector and the food industry by highlighting the diversity of products, the successes of enterprises as well as various initiatives taken by the government and private agencies.

Ronald said Maha also gave the main focus to the entire ecosystem and value chain of the agricultural sector in addition to providing a space to showcase the business opportunities offered by the rapidly growing agro-food industry.

“This year, Maha 2022 which covers 22 segments is even more special because it is held in hybrid form for the first time, where live and virtual platform events are combined.

“It is hoped that through this combination of unique experiences, the agro-food sector will gain additional momentum in generating higher income for the country,” he said.

At the event, Ismail Sabri also presented the Anugerah Perdana Sektor Agromakan award to Besut Regional Fishermen’s Association (PNK) which took home a trophy, certificate and cash prize amounting to RM50,000.

Maha 2022, which is being held for 11 days starting Thursday, saw the participation of more than 1,500 exhibitor booths, with a target of 1.1 million visitors with RM250 million in potential sales value. — Bernama